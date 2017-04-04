Police arrest 3 wanted felons in hunt for Amber Alert suspect Clarence Davis

CLEVELAND -- As authorities spent the overnight hours searching for a man tied to Tuesday’s Amber Alert, officers wound up finding three wanted felons.

It happened when police received a tip that Clarence Davis might be at the Sweethearts Bar in Cleveland. Officers entered the bar with guns drawn, but Davis wasn’t there. Instead, the raid resulted in the discovery and arrest of three wanted felons unrelated to the Davis case.

Davis has been on the loose since an Amber Alert was triggered Tuesday morning when he allegedly kidnapped his girlfriend’s children at gunpoint on Chardon Road in Willoughby Hills.

The children, ages 3 and 5, were returned five hours later. Neither was hurt.

Police, however, believe Davis may still have his girlfriend’s dark blue Hyundai Sonata with a front plate that reads BOB.

Anybody with information is asked to call police.

Clarence Davis photo. (Photo: Willoughby Hills Police, Willoughby Hills Police)

