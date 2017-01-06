Police arrest runaway boy suspected of stealing cars, setting them on fire

"On December 27, 2016 somehow our orange 4 runner was stolen from our driveway. Pushed out and driven off. It was wrecked into a tree and smothered in gas and ignited. There have been reports of people stealing from cars." (Photo: Cathlina Sturgis)

NAMPA - Nampa police have arrested a runaway teenager suspected of breaking into unlocked cars and stealing several vehicles across the Treasure Valley last month.

Police say they also recovered a gun taken from an unlocked car in Kuna on Dec. 26. The search continues for two other guns that were reported stolen.

The 15-year-old boy was reported as a runaway in November. He is now a suspect in car burglaries and thefts in Kuna, Nampa, Star and Homedale.

Two of the vehicles stolen in Kuna -- a Toyota Four-Runner and a Ford Mustang -- were driven to Nampa, abandoned, and set on fire.

Nampa police found one of the stolen cars Monday morning near the 12th Avenue Road and the Florida Avenue neighborhood.

Officers followed tracks in the snow from the stolen car to a nearby apartment building, where the teen was found hiding in an attic crawlspace.

The boy was arrested on probation violation and runaway charges. He is still in custody and is expected to be charged with car burglary, car theft and arson charges soon. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Kuna Police at 577-3860.

