Police: Ohio couple overdoses at White Castle in front of children

SHARONVILLE, Ohio -- A married couple overdosed Friday at a White Castle in Sharonville in front of their two children, police said.

Marc and Jessica Williams, 37 and 28, respectively, from Lebanon, took heroin and overdosed at the restaurant on Hauck Road, police said in a sworn affidavit.

The two children, ages 3 and 9-months-old, were also with the parents at the time.

Police said they found Marc non-responsive sitting partially in a chair, with his face leaning into the window.

"The window was the only thing keeping him from falling onto the floor," the affidavit said.

Meanwhile, police said Jessica was on the floor and non-responsive. A customer at the restaurant, who was a nurse, was attending to her.

The manager of the White Castle took the two children to the restaurant office, police said.

At the time, police said one of the children was holding a container she said was her father's, which contained a cut straw with "residue consistent with drug abuse and a single blue pill inside," police said.

Both were then revived, arrested and charged with two counts of endangering children and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively.

Sharonville is located about 20 minutes northeast of Cincinnati.