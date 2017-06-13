PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. -- Two prison guards are dead after being shot and killed by prisoners in Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff's office confirmed to 11Alive that two prisoners being transported on a bus were able to overpower the guards before killing them and escaping.

This happened on Hwy 16 West of Sparta near Eatonton. The US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force is involved.

11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more details.

