Prisoner escapes custody during transport from Cuyahoga County Jail

Donald Gunderman (Photo: Ohio Department of Rehabiltation and Correction)

The U.S. Marshals task force is on the lookout for Donald Gunderman, who escaped custody during transport from the Cuyahoga County Jail to the Lorain Correctional Institution.

Gunderman stands 5'7" and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing his orange jumpsuit and was still in handcuffs.

If you see Gunderman or have any information, please contact the U.S. Marshals Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.