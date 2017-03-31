Prosecutor: Man charged with 1994, 1998, 2000 rapes

A man, 38, has been charged with three rapes that occurred back in 1994, 1998 and 2000.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley said that Jamie O. Robinson, Sr., 38, was arrested by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, according to a news release.

The release stated that Robinson was arrested upon indictment on charges of rape, kidnapping, and gross sexual imposition and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday (April 3.)

Robinson Sr. is charged with sexually assaulting a 19-year-old in 1994, a 16-year-old in 1998, and a 19-year-old in 2000, according to the release.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's release said all three assaults happened in the area of King Kennedy Housing Estates and Cold Case Unit prosecutors will prosecute the case.

The investigation by the Sexual Assault Kit Task Force stems back to 2013 when the first of three sexual assaults kits containing Robinson’s DNA was tested, the release stated.

Robinson was initially indicted as John Doe #55 in 2014 to meet statute of limitations requirements for the 1994 sexual assault, according to the release.

“This serial rapist will not prey upon any more young women,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael Prosecutor O’Malley in the release.

Task Force members include the Attorney General’s Office agents and laboratory personnel, Cleveland Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office investigators and advocates, and the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, according to the release.

