Pulse shooting: Remembering the victims one year later

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Monday marks one year since the deadly shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Forty-nine people died and dozens more were injured as a result of the Pulse nightclub massacre, the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Omar Mateen, the gunman who opened fire on a gay nightclub in Orlando and took hostages in a June attack that killed 49 people, was shot eight times by police and was not drunk at the time of the rampage, according to an autopsy report.

Mateen opened fire at the club at around 2 a.m. Police ultimately killed Mateen during a shootout after police stormed the building at around 5 a.m.

Hundreds gathered early Monday morning at a memorial event for the 49 lives taken during the shooting. At 2:02 a.m., the time of the shooting, all 49 names were read.

The Orlando 49. Now is when it all began. #OnePulse pic.twitter.com/YancW47dST — Lew Turner (@LewTurner) June 12, 2017

Here's a timeline of events for today's ceremony:

June 12, 2017 – Victims & Family Event

1:00 AM Gates Open to Invited Guests

2:35 AM Guests Depart – Gates Closed

“Orlando Love — Remembering Our Angels”

7:00 PM – Program Begins

Ceremony of Remembrance

10:00 PM Program Start

© 2017 WTLV-TV