Puppies' throats cut: Man faces 4 years in prison

MANSFIELD, Ohio -- A 38-year-old Mansfield man could be sentenced to up to four years in prison if convicted of injuring four puppies.

Christopher Vandenberg was indicted on four charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals, fifth-degree felonies.

Indictments were released Wednesday by the Richland County Prosecutor's Office.

"Officers were dispatched to the home of Mr. Vandenberg and learned somebody had allegedly cut the throats of at least three puppies, and one had a broken leg," Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Hamilton said.

The incident happened Aug. 30 on West Fifth Street.

A woman found the injured puppies. She told Mansfield police she had not been home for two days and had left the dogs in her husband's care.

Houghton previously said the crime appeared to be an act of retaliation against Vandenberg's wife, who surrendered the puppies to the humane society in hopes they would receive the necessary medical care and be given good homes.

The puppies are pit-bull mixes. They had to get sutures but have since recovered.

"They have all been placed in homes, and they are doing great," said Missy Houghton, humane agent and shelter director for the Humane Society of Richland County.

Vandenberg was treated at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital on Aug. 28 after a reported suicide attempt. He reportedly told police he was not trying to kill himself.

