WKYC
Close

Rashan Hunt indicted for death of Tierra Bryant

WKYC 3:55 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

CLEVELAND - Rashad Hunt has been formally indicted on charges for the death of Tierra Bryant.

Hunt, 36, also known as Rashad Hunt, has been formally indicted on charges for the death of Tierra Bryant.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Hunt was indicted on six charges Wednesday. Those charges include voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and gross abuse of a corpse. 

Bryant disappeared from a Middleburg Heights hotel in 2015 after sending a text to a friend asking them to pick her up.

The FBI spent last week searching wooded areas in Elyria for Bryant's remains.

The prosecutor's office says Hunt confessed to the killing and evidence has linked him to the investigation.

Hunt is scheduled to be arraigned July 19.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Search for Tierra Bryant's remains continued for third day

WKYC

FBI searching for remains of Tierra Bryant in Elyria: video

WKYC

Arrest made in Tierra Bryant case

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories