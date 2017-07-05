Rashan Hunt indicted for death of Tierra Bryant

CLEVELAND - Rashad Hunt has been formally indicted on charges for the death of Tierra Bryant.

Hunt, 36, also known as Rashad Hunt, has been formally indicted on charges for the death of Tierra Bryant.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Hunt was indicted on six charges Wednesday. Those charges include voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and gross abuse of a corpse.

Bryant disappeared from a Middleburg Heights hotel in 2015 after sending a text to a friend asking them to pick her up.

The FBI spent last week searching wooded areas in Elyria for Bryant's remains.

The prosecutor's office says Hunt confessed to the killing and evidence has linked him to the investigation.

Hunt is scheduled to be arraigned July 19.

© 2017 WKYC-TV