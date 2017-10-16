Reward offered for Conneaut man accused of raping, killing infant

Oct. 16, 2017: The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Joshua Gurto. He's wanted for the rape and murder of 13-month-old Serreniti Blankenship on Oct. 7.

WKYC 12:29 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories