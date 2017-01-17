Search for suspect after 'malicious' attack on Regent student

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- An alert was sent out to students at Regent University on Tuesday morning, warning of a "malicious attack" on a student.

The message sent out reads as follows:

Campus police is advising all on-ampus [sic] students and staff to be on the lookout for a thin built white male, approximately 5'10-5'11, wearing a dark hoodie over his face. This suspect is wanted for a malicious attack on a student which occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. This subject was last seen at Foundation Hall between 5:30am - 6:00am. Please contact Regent campus police immediately at 757-226-2075 should you encounter an individual fitting this description or with any suspicious activity.

According to a statement issued by the university, the female student was attacked and wounded by the male suspect. She was taken to a local hospital to get treated for minor injuries.

Virginia Beach Police are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Regent Campus Police at 757-226-2075 or Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.

A student who lives at Foundation Hall tells me she's concerned because this is an "all girls dorm"...saw police this morning. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/HfeRpB2fPQ — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 17, 2017

