Second suspect caught in Texas mall shooting

(Photo: Eric Gay, AP)

SAN ANTONIO — The second suspect in a jewelry store robbery here that left a Good Samaritan dead Sunday was captured late Sunday night, police said.

The Good Samaritan, who has been identified as Jonathan Murphy, 42, was killed and four others injured in the shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus initially said six other people were injured, but the police department now says only four other people were hurt.

One of the gunmen was wounded by another bystander, but the second gunman escaped.

Shortly after police arrived at the mall, they received a call about a man driving erratically in the area of Loop 1604 and Copper Gate.

Police said no one was pursuing the man, second suspect Jason Matthew Prieto, when he hit a sign and crashed into a concrete tunnel. Converse police said that's when they caught him and notified San Antonio Police Department.

When Converse police found Prieto, 34, they saw that he was "still armed with a handgun" and had a rifle nearby him, said Converse Police Chief Fidel Villegas.

Murphy tried to step up and was shot by one of the alleged robbers as they were trying to flee the mall. One of the alleged robbers was shot by a second bystander, whom McManus said had a concealed carry license, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Prieto ran through the mall and started shooting. Two people were shot and their injuries were not life-threatening.

At least, two other people were treated for other medical conditions on the scene. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said one complained of chest pains, while the other experienced labor pains.

Prieto is facing one capital murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The other suspect, who is in critical condition in the hospital, also will face the same charges, but has yet to be officially arrested.

Murphy was at the Kay Jewelers store with his wife to get their wedding bands cleaned, according to a GoFundMe page started for his family. As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised $14,670 of its $25,000 goal.

