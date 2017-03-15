Seven Clevelanders indicted for $750,000 out-of-state theft scheme

File photo (Photo: News Journal file photo)

Seven people in Cleveland were indicted for the theft of more than $750,000 of cell phones and electronics Wednesday.

Melvin Swinney, 21, Tyron Hicks, 30, Adolph Boyd III, 24, Jerome Goins, 21, Delante Hudson-Frost, 22, Dennis McKenzie, 20, and Padra Graves, 38, were indicted on charges of conspiring to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce.

The indictment also charges 13 counts of transporting stolen goods in interstate commerce. The group targeted shopping malls,kiosks,and cell phone retailers.

Between April 24 and July 24, 2016 the group stole approximately $738,5000 worth of cell phones and other electronic devices in eleven different states.

They traveled to Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio.

An eighth man, Darnell Foster, 20, also of Cleveland, was charged in a related case with one count of transporting stolen goods in interstate commerce.

