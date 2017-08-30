Shaker Heights Police search for attempted robbery suspect

Shaker Heights Police is working to a identify an attempted robbery suspect.

On August 7, the man in the sketch attempted to steal a car from a senior citizen in Shaker Towne Center.

He is described as a light-skinned black male, between the ages of 18-21 with a mustache.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and brightly colored socks.

If you have any information,contact the communication center at (216)491-1234.

© 2017 WKYC-TV