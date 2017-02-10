Accused serial killer Shawn Grate to be tested for HIV, venereal disease

Shawn Grate (Photo: Submitted)

ASHLAND - Suspected serial killer Shawn Grate has been ordered to undergo testing to see if he has HIV or any other venereal disease.

Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell filed the motion last month because, among other charges, Grate faces three counts of rape.

Common Pleas Judge Ron Forsthoefel granted the motion in a Thursday ruling.

The rape counts involve a woman who called police Sept. 13 from an abandoned house at 363 Covert Court to say she was being held against her will by Grate.

When police arrived, they discovered the bodies of Stacey Stanley, 43, and Elizabeth Griffith, 29.

Grate, 40, was charged with 23 felony counts, including aggravated murder for the deaths of Stanley and Griffith. If convicted of those deaths, he could receive the death penalty.

Last month, Grate was ruled competent to stand trial based on an evaluation at the District V Forensic Diagnostic Center in Mansfield, meaning he understands the charges against him and can help in his defense. His trial is scheduled for Nov. 6.

Grate's attorneys also have filed a motion asking for another evaluation to determine if Grate was not guilty by reason of insanity at the time of the alleged acts.

A video status conference to go over those findings is set for Feb. 27.

In addition to the Ashland County case, Grate has been linked to the 2015 death of Rebekah Leicy, of Mansfield, whose body was found in an Ashland County woods, along with the death of an unidentified Marion County woman, whose body was discovered in 2007.

Grate also has been implicated in a Richland County death. The remains found near a burned-out Madison Township house in September were identified through DNA as Candice Cunningham.

Shortly after Grate was apprehended in Ashland, he reportedly told authorities about the site. The house at 1027 Park Avenue East was destroyed by a suspicious fire June 20 or 21.

Mansfeld News Journal