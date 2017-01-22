Shooting on Cleveland's East side leaves one dead, one injured

(Photo: Cleveland Police Foundation)

The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and one injured on Cleveland's East side.

According to reports, an officer was flagged down by a citizen, stating a male had been shot, Saturday around 3:40 p.m.

The male, identified as Pierce Holmes, 32, was found on the porch of 2321 E.100th street.

Police report that the Holmes and other males were gambling in the parking lot of Bolton Elementary when another male attempted to rob the participants.

Shots were exchanged between the two parties.

Holmes says he was shot by a male, that fled in a silver SUV.

The SUV was later found crashed into a utility pole near East 93 and Quebec.

The man in the drivers seat suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to University Hospital were he was pronounced dead.

Holmes suffered a gunshot wound to leg and was treated and released from University Hospital.

He is not in police custody at this time.

