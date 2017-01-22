Shooting takes place in San Antonio mall

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - A good samaritan is shot and killed while trying to stop a robbery in a san antonio mall.

Police say two armed suspects attempted to rob Kay Jewelers in Rolling Oaks mall.

According to police, an unarmed man attempted to stop the robbery and was shot and killed.

A second man using a concealed weapon shot one of the suspects.

His condition is unknown.

The second suspect fled the scene and remains at-large.

Four other civilians were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The mall remains on lockdown, even though Police Chief William McManus says he is confident the suspect is no longer inside.

McManus says,

"There are some people still in the stores. The stores have all been locked down. Our detectives right now are going through the stores, talking to people to see if they have anything that they can add. If they don't, they're being escorted out of the mall."

