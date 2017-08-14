Shotgun goes off amid Euclid carjacking chase

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV

EUCLID, Ohio -- A gun went off during a police chase overnight in Euclid.

Police say somebody used a shotgun to carjack a driver at a bar near E. 260th Street earlier in the night.

A chase ensued once officers spotted the stolen vehicle.

They say somebody threw the shotgun out of the car during the chase, and the weapon fired.

Nobody was hurt.

The crash ended after the vehicle crashed into a tree.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

