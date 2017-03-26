Four injured, 2 dead in shooting at apartment complex in north Houston

Deputies on the scene of the shooting Sunday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer)

HOUSTON - Four people were injured and two others were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Houston Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Haverstock apartments at 5609 Aldine Bender Road.

Deputies said three men in a white car pulled up to a group of people outside in the complex. After an argument began, a thin black man got out of the car and pulled out an automatic rifle.

"We do know it was an AR-style rifle, an AK type or an AR 15. Multiple rounds were fired, 15 to 18 rounds were fired at the group of individuals." said Deputy Thomas Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Four men and two women were hit in the shooting. It is unclear which two of the 6 victims passed away due to their injuries.

There was a deputy stationed and on duty at the complex when the shooting happened.

Deputies are currently looking for three men that pulled up in the white car.

Around 9 p.m. there were reports of more shots being fired at the complex but there has been no word on additional injuries.

