Standoff ends at Strongsville Apartments

Strongsville Police were involved in a two-hour long stand-off Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, officials responded to Chestnut Lake Apartments for a domestic violence call around 1:45 p.m.

Officials were notified during the call that the suspect was armed with a handgun and had barricaded himself inside the apartment.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

SEB was called in and was able to get the suspect to come out of the apartment without incident.

Police identified the suspect as Jason Edmisterm.

Edmisterm was charged with domestic violence and taken to the Strongsville Jail.

His arraignment is set for Monday morning.

© 2017 WKYC-TV