Strongsville murder suspects caught in Ashland

WKYC 5:02 PM. EST February 07, 2017

ASHLAND, OHIO - Police have arrested a pair of suspects wanted for allegedly killing a Strongsville man last week.

According to police, Timothy Bene and Courtney Heckman were caught in Ashland around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. The pair was transported to the city of Strongsville and will appear in Berea Municipal Court Wednesday.

Bene and Heckman are accused for having a hand in the death of Bene's stepfather, Dean Vastartis.

Last week, Vastartis was found with several stab wounds inside a Sprague Road home in Strongsville. He later died at Southwest General Hospital.

Two people charged with fatal stabbing of man in Strongsville home

