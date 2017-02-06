Strongsville police still searching for murder suspects

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO - Police are still searching for a pair of suspects wanted in the killing of a Strongsville man last week.

Dean Vastartis, 50, was found inside a Sprague Road home with stab wounds last Friday. He was taken to Southwest General Hospital, where he died.

Police have an arrest warrant for Vastartis' stepson, Timothy Bene, 32, and Courtney M. Heckman, 23. The pair's 2013 Mazda Protege was located Monday. Police have no information on a possible new vehicle the pair may be driving.

Bene has a large tattoo of what appears to be a spider on the left side of his neck.

