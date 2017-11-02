Strongsville teacher's accused killer Jeffrey Scullin to appear in court

(Photo: Strongsville police)

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Just a few days after carrying her casket as a pallbearer, Melinda Pleskovic’s accused killer is expected in court Thursday.

20-year-old Jeffrey Scullin faces charges after Pleskovic’s body was found inside her Strongsville home on Blazing Star Drive last week.

He's being held on $1 million bond.

Scullin, who also lived at the home, had called 911 to report Pleskovic’s murder. “There’s a lot of blood,” he told police during that call.

Scullin was engaged to the victim’s daughter, Anna. Their wedding was slated for last Saturday, but it was canceled for Pleskovic’s funeral.

Pleskovic was a 6th grade teacher. She died from gunshot and stab wounds.

