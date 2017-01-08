WKYC
Survelliance footage of first moments of Florida airport shooting released

WKYC 9:35 PM. EST January 08, 2017

For the first time, we're getting a glimpse at surveillance footage of the first moments of the shooting in a Florida airport.

The video shows the gunman walking in the bottom left hand side of the screen - and then pulling out a gun, as he begins shooting.

This footage, was obtained and released by TMZ.

In the video,you can see scrambling to run away or get down to the ground as the shooter opens fire.


 


