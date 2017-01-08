Survelliance footage of first moments of Florida airport shooting released

For the first time, we're getting a glimpse at surveillance footage of the first moments of the shooting in a Florida airport.
The video shows the gunman walking in the bottom left hand side of the screen - and then pulling out a gun, as he begins shooting.
This footage, was obtained and released by TMZ.
In the video,you can see scrambling to run away or get down to the ground as the shooter opens fire.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs