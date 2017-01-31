Suspect in Madison HS bomb threat arrested

(Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Dept.)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested the suspect involved in the Madison High School bomb threat.

Larissa Elias, a Madison HS student, is charged with inducing panic-- a second degree felony.

Officials were called Friday January 27, when a note was found in the girls bathroom indicating a bomb threat.

Administrators at Madison High called for an evacuation and clearing of the school.

No bomb was located and students were able to continue their classes.

Elias is was transported to the Richland County Jail.

