Suspect in Mandel Jewish Community Center of Cleveland threats arrested

The Mandel Jewish Community Center announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection with a string of threats directed at the community.

According to the release, more than 150 hoax and bomb threats targeted the institution since the year's beginning.

Read the full statement from the Mandel Jewish Community Center below.

"Mandel JCC is both thankful and relieved an arrest has been made in connection with the over 150 hoax bomb threats terrorizing Jewish institutions since the beginning of the year.

We applaud the diligence, support and counsel of every branch of law enforcement for their concerted efforts- particularly the Beachwood Police Department, the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Community-Wide Security department and our own professional security team.

We remain confident our J is a safe, welcoming and inclusive place for members, the community and staff. Rest assured we will continue to provide the same level of security and safety at our facility. We are thankful for the tremendous support we have received from people in every corner of our community and beyond.



Alan B. Semel

Mandel JCC Board Chair

Michael G. Hyman

Mandel JCC President and CEO"





