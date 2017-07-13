Suspect pleads not-guilty in shooting of elderly Euclid man

(Photo: Euclid Police Dept.)

EUCLID - A Sandusky teenager accused of shooting an 81-year-old man in Euclid has pleaded not-guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

Lonester Coleman entered the plea on Wednesday in Euclid Municipal Court. He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for July 20.

Police say Coleman shot the elderly man in the chest outside the Euclid Post Office during a car-jacking attempt.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is at an area hospital in stable condition.

