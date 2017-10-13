Suspect wanted in 4 Ohio murders: Child among those killed

(Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A manhunt is underway in Ohio for a suspect in the shooting deaths of four people including a 7-year-old boy.

Warrants have been issued for 23-year-old Arron Lawson for three counts of murder and one count of aggravated murder.

Lawrence County sheriff's deputies found the bodies of three adults inside a house trailer Wednesday evening. While at the scene, they were told that a 7-year-old boy also lived there and had not been seen.

Authorities issued a missing child alert and spent hours searching for Devin Holston only to find the child dead inside the same house trailer, his body apparently hidden.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeffery Lawless says a fourth adult who came upon the crime scene after work was stabbed there and fled to seek help.

