Suspected child killer Joshua Gurto coming back to Ohio

CONNEAUT, Ohio -- A suspect who was at the center of a nationwide manhunt will be extradited back to Ohio on Friday.

Joshua Gurto was arrested in Franklin Park, Pennsylvania last week.

He was wanted in the rape and murder of a 1-year-old Conneaut girl.

Gurto was on the run for nearly three weeks.

The victim, Serreniti Sutley, was the daughter of Gurto’s girlfriend.

According to police, the girl was found unresponsive and suffering from cardiac arrest in her bedroom by her 22-year-old mother. The preliminary autopsy revealed that Sutley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

