Teen accused of shooting brother won't be tried as adult

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A teenage Ohio girl who police said told them she fatally shot her 15-year-old brother after they fought over a video-game system and he repeatedly hit her in the face won't be tried as an adult.



A Lucas County judge has ruled that the case will remain in juvenile court. The 15-year-old Toledo girl was 14 at the time of the December 2016 shooting. She has been charged as a juvenile with murder. She has denied the charge.



The Associated Press generally doesn't identify juveniles charged with crimes.



The judge said Tuesday that prosecutors didn't prove the need to transfer the case to adult court and rehabilitation is still available to the girl.



A prosecutor says the girl could remain in the juvenile system until age 21, if found guilty.

