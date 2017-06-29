Teenage boy shot multiple times overnight on Cleveland's east side

(Photo: Derek LaBeaud, WKYC-TV)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police are investigating after a teenage boy, who is believed to be 15 or 16 years old, was shot three times early Friday morning.

Police say the boy was found by a store security guard on Aspinwall Avenue and E. 140th St. just after 3 a.m.

The boy allegedly was shot near or at Topeka Park on E. 137th Street, near Maxwell Avenue, and walked a block before falling from his injuries.

He was taken to University Hospitals where his condition is not clear at this time.

No arrests have been made.

We will bring you any new updates on this story as we get them.

