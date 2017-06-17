Teens arrested after chase from break-in try at gun store

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say three teenagers have been arrested after a high-speed chase following an attempted smash-and-grab at an Ohio gun store.



WJW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2sJBPMU ) the chase began early Friday after a state Highway Patrol trooper saw the teens trying to break through the shop's doors with a stolen Jeep in the Cleveland suburb of Middleburg Heights.



Police say the teens abandoned the vehicle and jumped into a van, prompting a chase by troopers and Middleburgh Heights police. Police say a pursuit along Interstates 71 and 480 reached 105 mph. Two teens fled after the van rolled to a stop on I-480 and were later arrested.



The teens are ages 15, 16 and 17.



Police are investigating whether the teens were involved in a break-in at a nearby gun store Tuesday.

© 2017 Associated Press