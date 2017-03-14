‘The Cosby Show' actress once lived in alleged human trafficking mansion

(Getty Images)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – Keisha Knight Pulliam-Hartwell was the alleged human trafficking million-dollar mansion’s former tenant, according to police documents.

Pulliam-Hartwell, 37, who played Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” from 1984-1992, and Miranda Lucas-Payne on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” from 2007-2012, was living at 100 Strauss Lane in Sandy Springs, Ga., last summer.

In July, the Sandy Springs Police responded to a “domestic dispute call” at 8:30 a.m., the police incident report stated.

Her then-husband, Edgerton Hartwell II, 38, told police that his mother-in-law would not allow him inside the home to get his belongings.

RELATED | 'Cosby' actress announces pregnancy, husband files for divorce

The couple married in January 2016, but announced their divorce simultaneously on July 25, as Pulliam-Hartwell shared that they were expecting a baby.

The former NFL player filed a divorce complaint in Fulton County Superior Court stating, "the marriage is irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciling.”

Just five days later, the police were called to their rental home in Sandy Springs.

When police arrived, they explained to Hartwell that according to Georgia state law, they could not keep him from going inside the house because they were not divorced yet and there was no documentation stating that he no longer lived in the home.

While Pulliam-Hartwell was not at the house at the time, her mother asked police to escort her soon-to-be former son-in-law through the house to gather his belongings.

The lavish home made headlines again last week when 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts was busted for allegedly holding at least six of the eight women living there, against their will.

Sandy Springs Police Department charged Roberts with six counts of false imprisonment, six counts of trafficking person for labor or servitude and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

MORE | Sisters of Struggle: Being a ‘Diamond Kitty'

An AK47 pistol and a Glock .45 cal. handgun were recovered during the investigation. And a total of eight adult females were assisted with leaving the residence.

After the initial 911 call, five additional victims came forward, bringing the total number of alleged victims, named in the case, to six.

EXCLUSIVE | Miami woman says human trafficking suspect tried luring her

"We believe that he'd been making promises to some of these ladies for modeling careers, financial assistance," Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham said.

Roberts is being held at the Fulton County Jail and waived his first appearance hearings on both Thursday for original charges and Friday for new charges.

There was no bond and he is being represented by the Public Defender's Office. His next court date is scheduled for March 24.

The FBI believes there could be more victims.

EXCLUSIVE | Alleged human trafficking victim: ‘I was just a little puppet'

As the investigation continues, any other victims or persons with additional information can contact the Sandy Springs Police Department or the FBI at (404) 679-9000.

© 2017 WXIA-TV