Three dead, including child, after police chase through N.O.

NEW ORLEANS -- A child and another person were killed when the car they were in crashed in New Orleans East during a chase with Louisiana State Police.

The driver of that car also died after shooting himself or herself following the crash, a State Police spokeswoman said.

The chase began about 2:30 p.m. when troopers tried to stop the vehicle at Canal and Rampart streets since it had a stolen license plate, said Trooper Melissa Matey, Troop B spokeswoman.

The driver, however, fled the traffic stop and sped toward Claiborne Avenue to Interstate 10.





The driver took the Chef Menteur Highway exit and sped down the road until the vehicle hit the back of a box truck near Lonely Oak Drive.

At that point, the driver lost control of the vehicle, Matey said, and crashed.

The 2-year-old girl died on the scene, as did the other passenger, Matey said.

"The two-year-old was not in a proper child restraint," Matey said. "Nor was the child properly restrained inside the restraint. The passenger was also ejected because of lack of seatbelt usage."

Earl Jones saw the chase and heard the screeching tires just before the crash.

"You could actually hear the parts flying off of another vehicle," Jones said. "I'm glad I didn't get close enough to the vehicle to see the damage to the people that were involved."

Sadly, residents Anik Hoggatt and Kevin Mars did.

"The state trooper had the baby in her arms," Mars said. "But had the towel on the baby, pressing on the baby's head. And someone else came and put pressure on the baby's head."

As the investigation continues, many of neighbors around the crash scene say the only thing they can think about is the family of the little girl.

"I just feel sorry for the baby who died in the car," New Orleans East resident Rhonda Honor said.

