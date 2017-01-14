Two shot and killed on Cleveland's East Side

THINKSTOCK

CLEVELAND, OHIO - Cleveland Police reported three shootings last night, and an officer who was injured at a call where a suspect resisted arrest yesterday afternoon.

Police say a man was shot in the 16000 block of Biltmore Avenue at 9 p.m., and taken to University Hospital where he died.

Another man was shot on Coath Avenue just after 10 p.m., and was transported to Metro Health where he later died.

Police also say a man stated he was shot on Harvard Avenue around 10 p.m., and went to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

During an earlier call just before 3 p.m., an officer was injured with a broken finger when trying to arrest a suspect.

Cleveland officers also responded to two opiate incidents overnight, none of which were fatal.

(© 2017 WKYC)