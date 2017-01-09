US Bank robbed in Highland Heights

The Cleveland Division of the FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying three males that robbed a US Bank Monday.

Three African American males entered the US Bank at 6135 Wilson Mills Road around 2:40 p.m.

The first suspect entered the bank with an assault style long gun, the second carried a blue Adidas duffel bag, and the third carried a pistol.

The group ordered all of the bank occupants to the floor.

The suspects obtained cash from the teller drawers, and forced a manger from and office to the lobby floor.

All three of the men fled the scene on foot, getting into a gray/silver older model Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The suspects are described as having medium builds, approximately 20 years of age, and ranging in height from 5'5'' to 5'10" tall.

Reward money is being offered for information leading to the suspects' arrest.

They are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information should contact the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Highland Heights Police Dept.