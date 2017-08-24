U.S. Marshals arrest Tuscarawas County sex offender in California

(Photo: Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office)

The United States Marshals Service arrested a Tuscarawas County sex offender in California early Thursday morning after he had been on the run for a week.

Authorities say 42-year-old Dale Ryser, whose previous convictions include abduction and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, was wanted for various parole violations and also for failing to register as a sex offender. Northeast Ohio officers gathered information on Ryser's whereabouts, and he was taken into custody without incident about two hours north of Sacramento.

“The reach of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force does not end at Ohio’s borders," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. "Swift investigative work by our task force and quick reaction by deputies and local officers in California is what brought this dangerous fugitive into custody.”

Ryser remains in custody in California while awaiting extradition back to Ohio to face charges.

