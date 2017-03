(Photo: Hilary Golston/Chris Kunz, WKYC)

The Olmsted Falls Police Department is addressing the arrest of a volunteer auxiliary officer and boy scout troop leader.

According to Chief of Police,William Traine, a warrant was issued and the officer has been arrested.

The officer was booked at the Strongsville Police Department on rape charges.

He has also been terminated from his position.

(© 2017 WKYC)