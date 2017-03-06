WATCH | Woman who killed puppy sentenced in court

CLEVELAND - A woman who pleaded guilty to killing an 8-week-old puppy will be sentenced in court Monday.

WKYC plans to stream live from court around 10 a.m. (MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch.)

Deanna Caraballo, 19, will be the first person sentenced under new animal abuse laws, making it a felony to intentionally harm animals in Ohio.

She pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges for slamming an 8-week-old puppy to the ground, killing the dog, in September.

Caraballo was supposed to be sentenced last month but failed to show up to court, leading to a warrant for her arrest. She turned herself in days later.

