Wayne County Sheriff investigating body found in woods

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, OHIO - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Chippewa Township.

According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the body of an unidentified man was discovered when a woman was walking her dog near Clinton Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Doylestown Police initially responded, and determined the man was dead and located in a wooded area just outside the village.

Deputies and agents from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation as well as the Wayne County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The body has been removed from the scene, and the Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene as a homicide.

This is a developing story. WKYC has a crew headed to the scene.

