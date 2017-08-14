Wheels and tires stolen from Honda cars in Lakewood

(Photo: Bloomberg, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

LAKEWOOD - Lakewood Police have received several reports of wheels and tires being stolen from cars in the area.

Police say five incidents were reported between Aug. 8 and 14. In each case, all four wheels and tires were removed from Honda model cars, leaving the vehicles propped up on paving stones.

Police say four of the models were Honda Accords and one was a Civic.

Four of the five cars were parked on the street. Two of the incidents occurred on Lincoln Avenue. The others happened on Emily Avenue, Riverside Drive and Bayes Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to called Lakewood Police.

© 2017 WKYC-TV