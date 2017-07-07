WKYC
Woman found guilty in murder-for-hire plot of Cleveland firefighter husband

WKYC 4:02 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CLEVELAND - After an eight-day trial, a jury found Uloma Curry-Walker guilty in the death of her husband, Cleveland firefighter Lt. William Walker.

Curry-Walker was found guilty on charges of aggravated murder, conspiracy and felonious assault.

She offered her daughter's boyfriend $10,000 to kill her husband and left his remains inside his car. The ashes were found when the car was repossessed and Curry-Walker had fled out of state. 

Curry-Walker is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 8.

