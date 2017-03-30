Woman shot inside PINK at Easton Town Shopping Center in Columbus

(Photo: Eastonway.colm)

According to Columbus Police, a woman was shot at Easton Shopping Center in Columbus, Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred inside of PINK around 2:30 p.m.

Two people were detained, and the shooter is in custody and being questioned by officials.

There is no threat to public safety.

*UPDATE 2:50PM 3/30/17 The shooter is in custody & being questioned at CPD Headquarters. There is no threat to public safety. #CPD https://t.co/djxVsMfEby — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) March 30, 2017

The victim was taken to Grant Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Information on what led to the shooting is not yet available.

