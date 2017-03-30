WKYC
Woman shot inside PINK at Easton Town Shopping Center in Columbus

WKYC 3:21 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

According to Columbus Police, a woman was shot at Easton Shopping Center in Columbus, Thursday afternoon. 

Police say the incident occurred inside of PINK around 2:30 p.m.

Two people were detained, and the shooter is in custody and being questioned by officials. 

There is no threat to public safety. 

 

 

The victim was taken to Grant Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Information on what led to the shooting is not yet available.

 

