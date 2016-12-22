Woman suspected in Shaker Heights carjacking

Shaker Heights Police Department released this sketch of a woman suspected of carjacking an elderly person in a Walgreen's parking lot. (Courtesy: Shaker Heights Police Department Facebook)

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A woman is on the run after carjacking an elderly person in a Walgreen’s parking lot.

According to Shaker Heights police, on Dec. 13 the suspect confronted the Cleveland resident in the drugstore’s parking lot located at 16400 Chagrin. She demanded the victim’s car keys and fled in the elderly person's car.

Investigators believe the suspect is between 20 and 25 years of age, approximately 5-foot-5, and weighs about 150 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark-colored coat with a hood tied tight around her face.

If you have any information on who this person is, you are asked to call Shaker Heights Police at 216-491-1234.

