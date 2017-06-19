Woman tried to suffocate infant at Charlotte hospital, police say

Maggie Dixon (Photo: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police arrested a woman after investigators said she attempted to smother her 1-year-old son with a pillow at Levine Children’s Hospital.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the hospital on Sunday in reference to an abused child. When officers arrived, they were told that the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Maggie Dixon, had been alone in a room with her son when hospital staff was alerted to abnormalities in the child’s vital signs and fluctuations in his breathing.

Medical staff checked on the infant and then saw Dixon attempting to suffocate the child on video surveillance. Dixon was removed from the room and agreed to speak to detectives, according to CMPD.

Detectives charged Dixon with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

