(Photo: Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services)

According to Cleveland Police, the woman who " found" a 1 year-old girl on the porch of a vacant home was the child's babysitter.

Police began investigating after the young girl was found wandering alone Sunday evening at East 78th Street and Saint Clair Avenue early Sunday evening.

The woman has been charged with falsification.

The child remains in the emergency custody of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

No charges have been issued for the mother at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Remain with WKYC and wkyc.com as updates become available.

© 2017 WKYC-TV