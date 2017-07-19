ZACK REED PRESENTS AWARD TO OFFICER DAVID MUNIZ
Cleveland CITY COUNCILMEMBER Zack Reed presented Officer David Muniz the Profiles in Courage Award during the 34th Annual National Black Prosecutors Association Conference. Officer Muniz was shot in the chest in 2015. He was wearing a bullet proof vest
WKYC 2:27 PM. EDT July 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Legal immigrant criticizes Mexican father deported by U.S. Government
-
Huron County Deportation - Will Ujek
-
Summer's Best Sunglass Sale - The Deal Guy
-
Politico takes aim at Cleveland Clinic and its surrounding neighborhood
-
The Investigator: High levels of bacteria found in local shopping malls
-
Akron Casket Crusade
-
Downtown Horse Drawn Carriages - Will Ujek
-
Ways To Save - Printer
-
Reaction to deportation: Why does it take so long to become a U.S. citizen?
-
Willard undocumented immigrant set for deportation on Tuesday
More Stories
-
Akron police identify suspect who shot, killed…Jul 19, 2017, 1:27 p.m.
-
Cleveland officer treated for possible fentanyl exposureJul 19, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
-
Legal immigrant criticizes those who come to America…Jul 18, 2017, 10:32 p.m.