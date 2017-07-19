ZACK REED PRESENTS AWARD TO OFFICER DAVID MUNIZ

Cleveland CITY COUNCILMEMBER Zack Reed presented Officer David Muniz the Profiles in Courage Award during the 34th Annual National Black Prosecutors Association Conference. Officer Muniz was shot in the chest in 2015. He was wearing a bullet proof vest

WKYC 2:27 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

