CRWU law students, staff and faculty requesting federal investigation into death of student

CLEVELAND - More than 50 students, staff and faculty members at Case Western Reserve University are requesting that a federal investigation be launched in the case of the Hudson police-shooting death of a student.

Just a little more than a month ago, a grand jury ruled that the Hudson officer, Ryan Doran, who fatally shot Case Western Reserve University student Saif Al Ameri will not face charges. Today, a group at CWRU, including faculty and law students, released a letter saying they will not remain silent.

On December 4, 2016, Hudson Police Officer Ryan Doran fatally shot Al Ameri, 26, in a wooded area near the Ohio Turnpike. Al Ameri had reportedly sideswiped a car, then flipped his own, and fled the scene. Police were called to search for the man, which police say turned into a chase and struggle.

Al Ameri, who was unarmed, was shot five times including in the head.

Since then, friends and classmates of Al Ameri have spoken out saying the student shouldn’t have been treated as a violent criminal and that the student may have been injured and confused during the incident.

A month after a grand jury ruled the officer would not face any charges, a more than three-page letter has been addressed to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, requesting a federal Investigation. It was signed by more than 50 people at the university.

WKYC reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office, but officials were not available as of late Wednesday afternoon.

