Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts will now accept passport applications

The Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts is now accepting passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.

The announcement came in a release Thursday afternoon.

“We are pleased to offer this service as we continue to bring added services to the residents of Cuyahoga County. This new initiative shows the benefits of driving collaboration with our federal partners,” said Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish.

Applicants can apply Monday through Friday 8:30 AM -4:30 PM at the Clerk of Courts office located at 1200 Ontario Street, inside the Justice Center.

The office will also offer passport photos at the cost of $10.

For application forms, information on documentation required, fees, and other passport and international travel information, visit the official website for passport information, click here.

