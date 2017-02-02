Danielle Serino discusses her story on laptop usage and fertility

Danielle Serino is uncovering a common question about laptop usage and fertility. We caught up with her to find out more about the story.

WKYC: What is your story about?

Danielle Serino: There is a commonly held belief that the heat of a laptop might cause infertility in men. We “Verify” whether or not this is true.

WKYC: What motivated you to do it?

DS: I did the story because a viewer had heard this and asked me whether it was true.

WKYC: What do you hope viewers will get out of it?

DS: I hope once and for all I can put the question to rest, as we met with a urologist specializing in fertility issues and looked at the biggest study done on this topic.

